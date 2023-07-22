Cillian Murphy 'blue eyes' bewitches 'Oppenheimer' cast

Cillian Murphy was not convinced, however

Cillian Murphy has some very enchanting blue eyes that have left his Oppenheimer costars in a hilarious fix.

In a chat with People, Christopher Nolan's latest film cast, including Matt Damon, said, "It’s a real problem when you’re doing scene work with Cillian, adding, "Sometimes you find yourself just swimming in his eyes.”

Emily Blunt also chimed in with her joke, but I think who played the US scientist’s wife, Kitty, "It’s like that 'Ocean Eyes’ song by Billie Eilish. We just hum it all day.”

"They’re not even that blue!" Murphy contested his fellow stars' observations.

Oppenheimer is making waves ahead of its highly-anticipated premiere.

And now the screenwriter Paul Schrader heaped praise on Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic.

In a note on Facebook, the Taxi Driver writer called the WWII film “the best, most important film of this century. If you see one film in cinemas this year it should be Oppenheimer. I’m not a Nolan groupie but this one blows the doors off the hinges