Zendaya cuts a chic figure as she enjoys dinner date with Tom Holland in Mayfair

Tom Holland recently called himself lucky to have someone like Zendaya

Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland were spotted having a cozy dinner at Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair, London on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old Euphoria actress chose a laid-back look for the occasion, with a cream cardigan and tan trousers, accessorized with a Louis Vuitton handbag. After leaving the restaurant, both of them got into a waiting car.

Zendaya donned a pair of stylish circular glasses as she settled into the car, taking a break from her busy schedule. The Spider-Man co-stars, who have been romantically linked since 2017, seem to be going strong.

Meanwhile, Tom also echoed her relaxed look in a white T-shirt teamed with a navy cardigan and dark trousers.

As he rushed out of the fancy restaurant, the Marvel actor completed his laid-back look with a pair of white trainers and tried to maintain a low profile.

Last month, the couple caused a stir among fans when they were spotted serenading each other at Beyonce's concert in Warsaw, which was captured on camera. As Beyonce sang her hit single Love On Top, the lovebirds joined in, pointing and dancing at each other.

However, in June of last year, Zendaya put an end to rumors that she was pregnant with her first child, following a viral TikTok prank. The video featured a fake sonogram photo that was manipulated to appear as if the Primetime Emmy Award winner had posted it herself.

Zendaya took to her Instagram Stories to clear up the matter, expressing her frustration at those who "just make stuff up for no reason."