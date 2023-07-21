Netflix announces release date, plot, spoilers for ‘Ginny & Georgia’ season 3

Netflix has just shed some light on everything there is to know about season 3 of Ginny & Georgia.

Will there be a season 4 of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia?

Netflix has just recently renewed Ginny & Georgia for a fourth season so fans can expect to see a lot of their favourite characters in the months to come.

The update for season 4 has been announced during Netflix’s Upfronts presentation that occurred on May 17, 2023.

When will season 3 of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia be released?

Season 3 for Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia has yet to get an official release date from the streaming giant, and given the current writers’ strike there isn’t much to go on.

What fans can expect from season 3 of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia:

The cast members for Ginny & Georgia have offered some insights into what can be expected of season 3.

During a conversation with TV Guide Brianne Howey said, "I think she has a plan. I think she knows probably how she's already going to handle this. Is she ready? It doesn't matter, because she's going to handle it because that's what she does.”

Everything that went down in seasons 1 – 2 of Netflix’s Ginny & Georgia:

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

In seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix’s hit series Ginny & Georgia fans were treated to multiple cliffhangers, but the biggest was during the final season where Georgia gets hauled into a jail cell, on the day of her wedding, right at the moment she said ‘I Do’.

For those unversed, the charges are in relation to the murder of Cynthia’s terminally ill husband who Georgia smothered to death.