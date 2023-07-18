Johnny Depp leaves fans disappointed with latest announcement

Johny Depp on Tuesday left his fans disappointed as he announced to cancel his concert in Budapest.

In a social media statement, he said "Due to unforseen circumstances, the Vampires will be cancelling tonight's show in Budapest."

He said, "All ticket will be refunded in full."

The actor and singer added, "We love and appreciate all of the fans who travelled from near and far to see us rise and we are truly sorry."







