Man arrested in suspicion for stabbing teenage boy in Brent, UK

This representational picture shows the street where a teenage boy was stabbed to death. — CNN/Google Maps

An 18-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of killing a 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in a street brawl in north-west London after a birthday celebration.

On Friday night at around 11:30pm BST on Granville Road in Brent, the boy was brutally stabbed to death during a fight that is thought to have occurred on a number of nearby roads.

Additionally, an injured woman in her early 20s and another male who is also believed to be 17 years old were taken to the hospital.

The 18-year-old man who was arrested on Saturday was taken into custody as the Metropolitan Police urged partygoers who may have seen the incident to come forward.

On Saturday afternoon, a sizable area, including at least three roads, was cordoned off, and forensic investigators could be seen working outside an apartment building and a community centre, which are about a five-minute walk apart.

The residents were informed that cordons would be in place for the rest of the weekend by the large number of police officers who were present.

Nearby resident Rayan Assoui, 43, claims there have been numerous incidents similar to this one in the area over the past few months, The Telegraph reported.

He went on: “This area is getting worse, it’s not good. For this to happen to a young person is very sad.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “We believe that there was a fight following a birthday party, which would have been attended by a number of people.

“I would urge anyone who was there, and who has not yet spoken with officers, to please come forward. It is vital that we establish what happened.

“I would also ask that anyone who may have captured any of last night’s events on their phone to also contact officers.”

The teenage victim’s family has been informed.

Chief Superintendent Dan Knowles said: “I know that the community will be shocked by this incident in which a young man has lost his life.

“We shall be working with our colleagues from specialist crime to ensure that this investigation proceeds as quickly and thoroughly as possible.

“Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area and I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to speak with them.”