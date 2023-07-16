Jennifer Aniston's dinner party with 25 others becomes target to trolls

Courtney Cox, Adam Scott, Jimmy Fallon and many others were present at the dinner party

Jennifer Aniston recently had a dinner party with 25 film fratenity friends which became a subject of controversy on social media.

The debate was triggered after actress Kristen Bell added a photo 25 people sitting around a table having dinner together at South Fork Lodge in Sweet Valley, Idaho.

Besides Jennifer, Courtney Cox, Adam Scott, John Mulhaney, Cox's boyfriend Johnny McDaid, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn and many more were present at the star-studded gathering.

The picture garnered attention on internet in no time and was trolled for the lack of diversity among the guests. The social media users noticed that almost all the guests were white.

After the debate started surfacing online, diversity consultant, Dr. Arghavan Sallas reacted to the star-studded photo.



She wrote on her Twitter handle: "Seemingly 'natural' homogeneous gatherings like this are a result of the systematic exclusion of marginalized people and further perpetuate the marginalization."

The tweet has received a viewership of 3.8 million and has been liked by 18,400 people. Netizens did not only like Sallas' response, but they also made memes over the picture.

One social media user wrote: "The posting: "Scholars from diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply."

Meanwhile, another user tweeted: "Pov: you go to a job interview for a company that has 'we value diversity on their homepage.'"

However, the reactions of the star-studded gathering were mixed. Where some people are calling it out for the lack of diversity, there are some who are calling it the 'table of legends'

The Insider reported that they tried reaching out to the representatives of Kristen Bell to comment on the controversy, but they haven't responded yet.