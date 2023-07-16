Botched star Dr Terry Dubrow links complications of weight loss surgery to Lisa Marie Presley's demise

Dr Terry Dubrow, Botched star and Hollywood plastic surgeon has warned against all kinds of plastic surgeries following the death of actress Lisa Marie Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley died following a cardiac arrest at the age of 54 and the cause of her death as confirmed by LA County Coroner is a small bowel obstruction.
Dubrow appeared on TMZ Live on Friday and explained his examination of Presley's autopsy report.
He said, "Lisa had the most advanced type of weight lose surgery."
Explaining about the late actress's surgery, Dubrow said, "In that type of surgery parts of the intestines are disconnected, so you can't get as much food."
He continued that a new connection between her stomach and intestine was formed, adding, "The most common complication of going inside the abdomen and having this kind of surgery is scar tissue forms, and that's called adhesions."
Dr Dubrow told that these adhesions after the surgery can at any time lead to what's called small bowl obstruction - blocked parts of the small intestine.
According to Dr Dubrow, the adhesions caused after surgery in the case of Marie Presley have caused the death of 30 feet of her small intestine even before she made it to the hospital.
This small bowel obstruction ultimately resulted in her death.
