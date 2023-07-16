Scott Disick takes a stand against Kanye West's anti-Semitic outbursts

Scott Disick is the latest to hit out at his former brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West, because of the latter's anti-Semitic remarks.



Kanye has often come under fire from several people including his former in-laws for his hate towards Jews. The rapper is a fan of Adolf Hitler as he is said to have seen good things in the Nazi leader.

Scott appeared on the latest episode of Kardashian's to meet the momager, Kris Jenner. Jenner praised the wardrobe choice of Scott for the show. She said, "I love the Jewish star."

The Jewish star, Scott, hintingly hitting at Kanye West for his remarks said, "I have to represent my Jews these days."

"Thank God," Jenner responded to his statement.

Scott isn't the only one to respond to Kanye West as the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, also got tearful while lamenting about the changes she noticed in Kanye West, reports Mirror.



She said, "The personality Kanye has now is really confusing to me as it is very different from the person I married."

She added, "I would do anything to get old Kanye back."

Kim expressed that the situation is difficult to manage for her and she also expressed support for the Jewish community.

Scott shares a 13-year-old son, Mason, with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple also parents 10 years old, Penelope and Reign, 10.