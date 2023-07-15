Man arrested after FBI agents find 40 human skulls, spinal cords in his house

The picture shows human skulls. — Facebook/WilliamBurke

A Kentucky man was arrested after Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) agents found 40 human skulls and spinal cords "decorating" his home.

According to the Independent, the FBI agents visited 39-year-old James Nott's home with a search warrant. Upon asking if there was someone else with him, Nott replied, "Only my dead friends."

The authorities linked the case to the Harvard morgue trafficking scheme in which a network of people was allegedly involved in trafficking human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School’s morgue.



The agents found about 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs and hip bones in Nott’s apartment and a Harvard Medical School bag.

The man has been accused of selling human parts and possession of a firearm illegally.

The remains were decorated in Nott's apartment with one of them wrapped with a headscarf while another on his bed.

Nott's Facebook revealed that he was using the name "William Burke" to buy human remains from an online page. He also exchanged messages with Jeremy Pauley from Pennsylvania who was charged in the Harvard morgue case.

According to HuffPost, initial investigation reveals that body parts found in Nott's home were not from the Harvard morgue. However, he tried selling them to someone who was linked to the case.

Nott had shared pictures and videos of human remains to Pauley.

"These will be here soon.. not claimed yet," he said in one of the messages.

“Yeah some of these prices are fucking garbage out there. I don’t mind paying up a little for shop stock,” Pauley allegedly replied. “Makes things look good. How much total for the couple and the last video you sent plus the spines?”

Last month, six people were charged with trafficking human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School.