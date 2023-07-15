Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to wait for Archie’s first ‘nine-figure pay cheque’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a dire warning about their future and how they will have to ‘keep their wits about them’ financially, until Archie can secure ‘nine-figure pay cheques’.

Conversations surrounding the Sussexes chances at making a massive comeback have just been referenced by commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She started the entire converastion with News.com.au by explaining the risks associated with the couple’s future.

She was quoted saying, “Whatever happens next, short of the Sussexes’ winning the lottery or Prince Archie proving to be the next great FI driver who can command nine-figure pay cheques, they are going to need to be pulling in commercial deals for the rest of their lives.”

“However, will deep-pocketed corporate monoliths want to spend millions, if not tens of millions, to secure Harry and Meghan when the US has, right now, a more tangled, a more thorny opinion of them?” she also asked before concluding her point.