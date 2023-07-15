Khloe Kardashian displays toned figure in gym video

Khloe Kardashian's blonde tresses were left open as they fell lightly over her shoulders

Khloe Kardashian showed off her figure in several videos posted to her Instagram story. The popular media personality was seen posing in what appeared to be her own private gym.

She was also spotted spending some time with her cat, Grey Kitty, in one of the several clips as she continued on with her workout. She showed off her hard work in a lavender sports bra paired with matching leggings. She gave the outfit a pop of colour with orange sneakers.

Her blonde tresses were left open in waves as they fell lightly over her shoulders, contrasting with her outfit.

Her new stories come after she took to her Instagram to defend the ex-girlfriend of her brother Rob, Blac China from receiving hate. Blac China is the mother of a six-year-old daughter, Dream, who she shares with Rob.

Khloe received criticism after she claimed that she was “more than an aunt” to Dream on The Kardashians to which she responded on her Instagram, writing:

“I'm sure the narrative of "The Kardashian's VS Chyna" is more fun to read about but there really is nothing there anymore. We all want to move on from the negativity. The focus is on Dream and her happiness and making sure she feels u loonconditional love at her mommy's house, her daddy's house and any family members house for that matter.”