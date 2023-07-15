Colombian kids rescued after 40 days in jungle finally released from hospital

Two of the children made touching colored drawings of Wilson the Belgian Shepherd rescue dog who went missing during the mission to save them. The drawings were revealed when the head of the Colombian armed forces, General Helder Giraldo visited the children in the hospital last month. Daily Mail

Four children who miraculously survived 40 days lost in the Colombian jungle after a plane crash have been released from the hospital, marking the end of their incredible journey.

Lesly (13), Soleiny (9), Tien Noriel (5), and baby Cristin (1) were the sole survivors of the crash that claimed the lives of their mother and two other adults. After spending weeks in a military hospital in Bogota, the children have now been discharged and are ready to embark on their next chapter of recovery and healing.

The siblings, who belong to the Huitoto Indigenous group, showed remarkable resilience during their ordeal. They were discovered emaciated but alive and were immediately airlifted to the hospital for treatment and care. Despite the challenges they faced in the jungle, the children displayed a deep knowledge of survival, which played a crucial role in their ability to stay alive.

Manuel Ranoque, the father of the two youngest children, expressed his relief and gratitude for their recovery. He shared, "The kids left the hospital this morning. They are not with me; they will be looked after by the Institute of Family Welfare. They are totally recovered, in good health. I'm very pleased."

The Colombian Family Welfare Institute, which will temporarily care for the children, confirmed that the four siblings have been discharged from the hospital. Institute director Astrid Caceres stated, "They have recovered... weight, they are actually very well. The children show no physical effects from the 40 days they spent wandering the Amazon."

The incredible survival story of these children has captivated the nation and highlighted the strength and knowledge of Indigenous communities. General Pedro Sanchez, who led the search operation, praised the Indigenous people involved in the rescue effort, stating, "We found the children: miracle, miracle, miracle." The rescue mission involved nearly 200 military and Indigenous rescuers, who braved the treacherous Amazon rainforest to locate the lost children.

The children's journey of survival and resilience is a testament to their deep connection with the natural environment they were raised in. Luis Acosta of the National Indigenous Organisation of Colombia explained, "It is thanks to [Lesly's] courage and leadership that the three others were able to survive, with her care and her knowledge of the jungle."

While the children have been released from the hospital, their future remains uncertain. The Colombian Family Welfare Institute will maintain custody of the children for at least six months, as authorities investigate their family background. However, for now, the focus is on their recovery and providing them with a safe and nurturing environment.

The story of these brave children serves as an inspiration to all, reminding us of the indomitable human spirit and the power of resilience in the face of adversity.