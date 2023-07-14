North Korea leader's sister warns of 'overwhelming nuclear deterrence'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong. — AFP/File

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, recently warned the United States to stop pursuing what she called a "hostile policy" against Pyongyang in a statement that was carried by state media.

She added that North Korea's recent ICBM launch was a defensive measure and continued to defend it.

North Korea tested a solid-fuel missile that flew approximately 1,001 kilometres (622 miles) and rose as high as 6,648 kilometres before coming down in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

Analysts believe that the trajectory of this test indicates its potential capability to reach the mainland United States.

Kim Yo Jong emphasised that unless the United States changes its approach towards North Korea, the country will continue to develop an overwhelming nuclear deterrence.

She characterised the missile launch as an act of self-defense, aimed at protecting the Korean peninsula from the threat of nuclear warfare. Kim Yo Jong criticised the United Nations Security Council's response to the launch, calling it unfair and biassed.

Additionally, she accused US military surveillance jets of violating North Korean airspace and warned that such actions could result in their interception.

In response to North Korea's series of missile tests this year, South Korea and the United States have strengthened their security cooperation, affirming that any use of nuclear weapons by Pyongyang against the allies would be met with a nuclear response.