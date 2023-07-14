Raymond Reddington bids farewell to 'The Blacklist' fans in epic 'finale'

'The Blacklist' first season came out in 2013

James Spader has waved a final goodbye to the most watched Netflix show The Blacklist's fans.

Spader has expressed his excitement over the finale of his popular show on Netflix. He mentioned being happy to witness a promising end to his crime investigation web-series.

He told the Association Press two hours before the release of the final episode that him and the makers commit to the ending.

“I was very; very glad we were able to end it exactly the way we wanted to end it. It was deliberate, and we weren’t taken by surprise in terms of when the ending was going to come. You’ll see that the ending has conviction, and we commit to it.”

The Blacklist finally completes its 10 seasons. The suspenseful show kept on a strong viewership since season 1, and maintained it until the final season.

Raymond Reddington was on the run from the authorities, trying to leave the country in the last season. This time, the legend has confirmed that his departure will take him to Spain.

“I really felt like this was complete, and I loved how it really completed a circle, in a way. It wasn’t just an unbroken line from point A to point Z, but it was a circle of sorts."

“I would not be as curious about a show that was either just a drama or a show that was just a comedy,” Spader explained.

Spader also spoke about the flavours and emotions that the thriller web-series carried in it. It is a show that people have been enjoying while laughing and crying ever since its debut in 2013, told NBC.

The Emmy-winner said: “I felt that it was sort of nice that this show was very, very intense and brutal at times and then, at other times, very irreverent and sometimes very emotional.”

“[Red] inhabits the whole world, he really does. He lives in it and he really loves it. And he loves life. I guess one would understand the value of life if one has to take it every so often. He’s someone who would show reason and caution, but he was never fearful of anything."

The Blacklist season 10 finale episode has been aired on July 13 at NBC.