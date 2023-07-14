Rodrigo completes move from Leeds United to Al Rayyan

Rodrigo has joined Al-Rayyan SC from Leeds. — Mike Egerton/PA

Spanish forward Rodrigo has finalised his departure from Leeds United and made the switch to Qatari side Al Rayyan, with the details of the transfer remaining undisclosed. The 32-year-old initially joined Leeds from Valencia in 2020 for a reported fee of £26 million and emerged as the team's leading goal scorer last season, netting 15 goals.

Al Rayyan, a member of Qatar's 12-team QNB Stars League, activated a release clause in Rodrigo's contract, which had only one year remaining at Elland Road. Throughout his time with Leeds, Rodrigo made 97 appearances and found the back of the net on 28 occasions. Although he was part of the Spain national team during their successful Nations League campaign, Rodrigo remained an unused substitute in the final against Croatia.

Rodrigo joins a growing list of players departing from Leeds United following the club's relegation to the Championship. This includes American midfielder Brenden Aaronson, as well as defenders Diego Llorente and Robin Koch. Aaronson, 22, has secured a move to Union Berlin in the German Bundesliga, while Llorente, 29, has returned to his former club Roma in Italy. Koch, 26, has also opted for a loan move within the Bundesliga, joining Eintracht Frankfurt.

Leeds United recently made headlines by appointing Daniel Farke, the former manager of Norwich City, as their new head coach. Farke has signed a four-year contract with the club as they aim to make a successful return to the Premier League following their relegation.

Rodrigo's departure signifies a significant change for both the player and Leeds United, as they each embark on new chapters in their respective football careers.