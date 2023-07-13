Cerberus: 'Record-breaking' heat could hit Europe

People sunbathe in front of the Louvre Pyramid (Pyramide du Louvre) during a heatwave in Paris on June 26, 2019. — AFP

Southern Europe and north-west Africa could see record-breaking temperatures in the coming days as a severe heatwave has hit them, according to BBC.



The anticyclone — named Cerberus — could push temperatures past 40°C or 104°F in Spain, France, Turkey, Croatia, and Greece.

The mercury could hit 48.8°C or 119.8°F in Italy, prompting authorities to issue a red alert warning for as many as 10 cities, including Rome and Florence.

A 44-year-old died due to severe heat after collapsing in northern Italy on Tuesday.

"We are facing an unbearable heatwave," Italian politician Nicola Fratoianni said in a tweet.

"Maybe it's the case that in the hottest hours all the useful precautions are taken to avoid tragedies like the one that happened today in Lodi."

Named by the Italian Meteorological Society, the Cerberus heatwave is forecast to bring severe weather conditions in the coming days.

"The Met Office says temperatures will peak on Friday, and BBC Weather says large swathes of southern Europe could see temperatures in the low to mid-40s — and possibly higher," BBC reported.

The hottest-ever temperature in Europe was recorded near Syracuse on the Italian island of Sicily in August 2021 at 48.8°C or 119.8°F.

More than 60,000 people died in Europe as a result of the heat last year. The fear is that this heatwave could cause many more deaths this summer.