Celebrity couple Kat Graham and Darren Geret part ways months after engagement

Kat Graham, known for her role in the TV series Vampire Diaries, has announced the end of her relationship with Darren Geret.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the 33-year-old actress revealed that their engagement had come to an end a few months ago.

She wrote, “Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together. The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life."

Graham also shared the same message on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a red heart emoji.



The news of their split comes after it was confirmed by PEOPLE in May 2022 that Graham and Geret, 53, were engaged. The couple had quietly gotten engaged while celebrating Geret's birthday in Mexico. At the time, a source had described Graham as "madly in love" and said she couldn't be happier.