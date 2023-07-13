Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on relationship with daughter True’s dad Tristan Thompson

Reality TV star Khloé Kardashian has just worn her heart on sleeve and set the record straight on where Tristan Thompson stands in her life.

It was all discussed during a brand new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.

The 39-year-old even shocked fans when she admitted that she was ‘forced’ to let go of Tristan’s misdeeds in order to find ‘peace’.

This conversation arose once Scott asked whether there were “any chances” for a reconciliation between her and Tristan.

He even went as far as to say, “Because if you felt like you wanted to open up your heart and forgive, I would support."

Khloé however immediately shut down any possibility once she added that there were ‘no chances’, now or in the future.

“I don’t have any issues,” she noted before adding that its because “I just don’t have the energy for issues.”

Even a producer for the show later intervened and asked whether she’d forgiven him for all the past misdeeds.

To this the star responded by saying, “Yeah, I forgive Tristian,” but “It doesn’t mean I forget what he’s done, but I forgive Tristan for me.”

“Because I’ve got to let that s*** go, I need to for myself. I can’t move on with my life if I’m holding onto this b*******”.

Khloé and Tristan share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 11-months.