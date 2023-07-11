Historic breakthrough: Turkey agrees to back Sweden's NATO bid after year of opposition

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson shake hands next to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg prior to their meeting, on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius on July 10, 2023. AFP

Turkey has agreed to support Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, marking a historic step towards Sweden's NATO membership.

After a year of opposition, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has committed to send the accession protocol to the Turkish parliament for approval. The breakthrough comes following talks between Erdogan, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.



President Biden, a strong advocate for Sweden's inclusion in NATO amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, expressed his satisfaction with the agreement.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg tweeted, "I think that the problem will be solved," referring to Hungary's opposition to Sweden's NATO bid. Stoltenberg believes Hungary will not be the last country to ratify, indicating a positive outlook for Sweden's accession.



The longstanding opposition from Turkey stemmed from concerns over Sweden's perceived support for Kurdish groups labeled as terrorists by the Turkish government. However, Stoltenberg assured that efforts were made to address Turkey's security concerns. Sweden made several changes, including amending its constitution, altering laws, and expanding counterterrorism cooperation against the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party). Furthermore, the agreement includes the establishment of a new bilateral security compact between Sweden and Turkey.

If approved, Sweden's membership in NATO would have significant geopolitical implications. Although it does not share a land border with Russia, Sweden's naval and air power on the Baltic Sea, coupled with those of the neighbouring NATO countries, would enhance defence capabilities and deter potential threats. Carl Bildt, a former Swedish Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, highlighted the importance of Finnish and Swedish accession to NATO in strengthening the alliance's political strength in Europe and the transatlantic area.

The news of Turkey's support for Sweden's NATO bid comes ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where member countries will convene. The summit presents an opportunity to solidify Sweden's path to full NATO membership. As the second-largest military power in the alliance, Turkey's backing holds considerable weight.

The agreement marks a significant breakthrough in Sweden's NATO aspirations, illustrating the potential for diplomatic resolutions to overcome longstanding opposition. The support of Turkey, along with the ongoing efforts to address security concerns, signals a positive step toward Sweden becoming a full member of NATO.