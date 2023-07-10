Larry Nassar, pedophile US gymnastics team ex-doc, stabbed multiple times in jail

This representational picture shows former USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar in Ingham County Circuit Court in Lansing, Michigan, on Nov. 22, 2017. — AFP

Larry Nassar, a former physician for the USA women's gymnastics team, was stabbed multiple times in a federal prison in Florida, on Sunday, according to reports.

Nassar, 59, who had been convicted at the United States Penitentiary in Coleman, Florida, for sexually assaulting US female athletes, was assaulted by another prisoner on Sunday night.

Although sources have confirmed that he was stabbed in the back and chest, the extent of his injuries is currently unknown, but he is in stable condition.

In 2018, he was found guilty of assaulting several US athletes, including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, and McKayla Maroney, who won gold at the Olympics. After abusing squad members while pretending to be treating them medically, Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison.

Nassar acknowledged sexually abusing the athletes while employed by USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, both of which produce Olympians, DailyMail reported.

Additionally, he admitted to owning child pornography, and more than 100 women sued the federal government for over $1 billion because the FBI failed to stop the doctor.

The federal organisation learned about the allegations against him in 2015, and more than a year later, in 2016, Michigan State University police arrested him.

Moreover, more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by Nassar received $500 million from Michigan State, which was accused of letting opportunities to stop him pass over a long period of time.

A $380 million settlement was reached with the women by USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

According to several athletes victim impact statements in 2018, they had informed coaches and athletic trainers about Nassar's decades of sexual abuse but that nothing had been done about it.