Kremlin confirms Prighozin called on Putin after failed mutiny

Days after the failure of his military coup to topple the Russian government, private mercenary army, Wagner's, chief Yevgeny Prigozhin met with President Vladimir Putin on June 29, according to the Kremlin on Monday.
On June 29, Putin met with more than 30 military leaders, and Prigozhin was present, according to Peskov, who spoke with the media on a daily basis.
Peskov responded to information that Prigozhin had visited the Kremlin since his foiled mutiny, according to a report in the French newspaper Liberation.
"Indeed, the President held such a meeting. He invited 35 people, [including] all unit commanders and the leadership of the campaign, including Prigozhin himself," he said.
"This meeting took place in the Kremlin on June 29 and lasted for almost 3 hours. Its details are not known. The only thing we can say is that the President gave an assessment of the actions of the campaign at the front during the special military operation, as well as of the events of June 24," Peskov said, referring to the recent rebellion that was short-lived and during which Wagner's forces advanced near Moscow.
"Putin listened to the explanations provided by the commanders and offered them further options for deployment and of further combat use," added Peskov.
Peskov claimed last week that the Kremlin lacked "the ability and the desire" to monitor Prigozhin's whereabouts, CNN reported.
Moreover, since the aborted mutiny on June 23–24, there has been much conjecture regarding the whereabouts of the Wagner leader. Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, mediated a deal for him to relocate there, but he claimed last week that Prigozhin was not there.
