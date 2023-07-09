‘Insidious: The Red Door’ overtakes Indiana Jones 5 at U.S. box office

Sony's Insidious: The Red Door unexpectedly took the top spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, earning an impressive $32.6 million in three days and surpassing Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
This marks the second-best opening weekend for the Insidious franchise, with the first place still held by Insidious: Chapter 2, which made $40 million in its first three days and garnered more than $160 million globally.
The Insidious franchise had a modest beginning, with the first film, directed by James Wan, earning just under $100 million worldwide.
Even as big-budget superhero films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Flash, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods raise questions about audience interest in the superhero genre; the horror genre has continued to do well in the post-pandemic years.
Despite receiving mixed reviews, Insidious 5 exceeded expectations by nearly $10 million at the box office this weekend.
Disney's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which had a lackluster opening weekend, dropped to second place with a gross of $26.5 million.
This represents a 55% drop in its second weekend. Although the film has passed the $200 million global mark, its massive production cost of $300 million means it still has a long way to go before breaking even.
