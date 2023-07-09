Millie Bobby Brown shares closeup of her giant sparkler from fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown gave a rare glimpse into a loving moment she shared with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi.

In an Instagram Story shared on Saturday, July 8th, 2023, the Strangers Things actress, 19, also gave close-up on her engagement ring as she Jake held hands in the car.

Dressed in a while dress, Brown shows off her cherry-red manicure, as she holds Jake’s hands which rests atop her thigh. She also added a heart emoji on the side of the image.

Jake, who is the youngest son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, also shared a candid moment of his fiancée on his own IG story. The image is from Taylor Swift’s the Cincinnati stop of Eras Tour in Ohio last week, which the couple attended.

In footage that surfaced on social media, the seemed giddy with excitement as she opted for a bright pink outfit, consisting of a pair of shorts, a matching button-up shirt that she wore on top of a spaghetti strap top.

In the image shared on to his IG Story showed the Damsel actress, having shed her button-down shirt, singing along to a song passionately with her hand on her heart.

As a sweet gesture, Jake, 21, hand draws a red heart on top of the image.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement news on Instagram on April 11th, 2023 as Brown posted a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

Like Brown’s outfit inspiration for the Cincinnati show, when breaking the news, the Enola Holmes actress had taken help from Swift’s hit song Lover to express her joy.

She captioned the black-and-white snapshot with the lyrics in the caption, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all [white heart emoji].”