Brazil building collapse toll climbs to 14

Brazilian emergency authorities say three people managed to survive a building collapse. EPA

A residential building collapse in northeastern Brazil has claimed the lives of 14 people.

The tragic incident occurred in the Janga neighborhood on the outskirts of Recife, the capital of Pernambuco, during heavy rains that struck the region. The latest search efforts confirmed that the missing individuals were found lifeless, raising the death toll to 14.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse, which took place while many residents were still asleep. Governor Raquel Lyra of Pernambuco expressed her condolences and assured the affected families of the state government's support. She noted, "We will spare no effort in assisting families in need."

Rescue teams diligently combed through the wreckage, initially reporting eight deaths. However, the toll rose to 14 as the search progressed, with the discovery of the bodies of a woman and two children. Firefighters managed to rescue three individuals—a 65-year-old woman and two adolescents—from the rubble, although no information regarding their condition has been released.

The three-story structure, which had been closed in 2010 due to the risk of collapse, was illegally inhabited since then. Similar incidents have occurred in the past, emphasising the prevalence of poor construction and illegal occupancy in poorer neighborhoods.

Building collapses in Brazil are often linked to heavy rainfall and inadequate infrastructure. Recife, a coastal city with approximately 1.5 million residents, has been grappling with heavy rains recently, exacerbating the precarious conditions of structures.

One local resident referred to this type of building as a "coffin block," expressing concerns about shoddy construction. The tragedy has raised awareness of the urgent need for safer housing and stricter regulations.

The incident in Recife serves as a tragic reminder of the consequences of compromised infrastructure. As the community mourns the loss of 14 lives, it is crucial for authorities to address the issues surrounding illegal construction and take steps to ensure the safety of residents.

As Governor Raquel Lyra aptly said, "More rain is expected, and people should make sure they can get to safe structures."