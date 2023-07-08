Jenna Ortega joins Winona Ryder on set, film wedding scene for 'Beetlejuice 2'

On a Wednesday in Hertfordshire, England, the talented actresses Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega were spotted filming what appeared to be a wedding scene for the highly anticipated Beetlejuice 2.
Ortega, 20, looked stunning in a white tulle-laden gown, a departure from the original film where Ryder, 51, sported a vibrant red multi-tier ruffled dress.
Ryder, who is reprising her role as Lydia Deetz from Tim Burton's 1988 film, captured the essence of her goth character. She donned Lydia's signature black attire and even styled her hair in the iconic spikey bangs that fans adore.
Speculation about Ortega's involvement in the sequel began in March, with various reports suggesting she would portray the daughter of Ryder's character.
Warner Bros. officially announced Beetlejuice 2 two months later, confirming Ortega's role as "Lydia's daughter." Fans can also rejoice as Michael Keaton will be returning to reprise his role as the mischievous prankster, Beetlejuice.
