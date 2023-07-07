Katie Cassidy shares how co-star turned beau Stephen Huszar won her heart





Katie Cassidy has revealed that Stephen Huszar, her co-star in the Hallmark movie A Royal Christmas Crush, captured her heart during filming.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 36-year-old actress shared that their connection turned romantic over a meal.

"I think we went for lunch or something, and I noticed his crystals,” the Arrow alum recalled. “I love crystals. And we started bonding over spirituality and I started to get to know the real Stephen and I was very smitten."

The couple shared how they got to know each other and sparks flew immediately.

"I'm very open. When we first met, he didn't know who I was,” Cassidy explained. “I didn't know who he was. It was all very genuine and real and we took each other at face value. This may sound a little cheesy, but when you know, you know. Or it's meant to be. It's the universe. And timing is everything."

"It's just getting to know someone and seeing that, well, there is a lot of commonality there and there's a lot of respect there,” Huszar added. “In many ways, not just our art form but other things in our lives. So that made it very interesting and different."

The actress also mentioned that the two “ work really well together,” before going on to add, “We travel really well together. We have so much in common. It's nice to also be friends with someone first, but then have it evolve into this beautiful [relationship]."