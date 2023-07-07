Taylor Swift changes problematic lyrics on 'Speak Now TV'

Taylor Swift's decision to update the lyrics has divided her fan base

After Taylor Swift's announcement of Speak Now (Taylor's Version), fans eagerly anticipated the release of the album, particularly curious about the controversial song Better Than Revenge.



To their surprise, the problematic lyrics from the original version had been modified in the highly anticipated album. The original lyrics included lines such as "She's not a saint, and she's not what you think/She's an actress, whoa/She's better known for the things that she does/On the mattress, whoa."

In the newest release, these lines were changed to "He was a moth to the flame/She was holding the matches, whoa."

Recorded in 2010, Better Than Revenge has faced criticism for its slut-shaming content, which has become more apparent over the years.

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, Swift addressed these lyrics, acknowledging that as a teenager, she didn't fully understand feminism and its goal of advocating for gender equality. She explained that she had mistakenly associated feminism with a hatred towards men due to the cultural and societal context at the time.

Swift's decision to update the lyrics has divided her fan base, with some questioning whether the original version should have been preserved as part of the album's historical context.