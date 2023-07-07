Kendall Jenner flaunts figure and fashion in Messika Jewelry's 2023 campaign

Kendall Jenner has captivated audiences with her latest campaign for Messika Jewelry, striking a pose next to a vintage lilac car that exudes retro vibes

The 27-year-old star of the Kardashian clan showcased her long and shapely legs in a sleek PVC bodysuit, complemented by dark tights that accentuated her enviable figure.

In this extravagant photoshoot for Messika's Beyond High Jewelry collection, Kendall adorned herself with a dazzling array of jewelry from the Imperial Move set.



Her brunette locks were elegantly swept back into a sleek up-do, and her captivating features were enhanced with layers of mascara and a sultry smokey-eye makeup.

Demanding attention, Kendall captivated onlookers with her alluring outfit, posing seductively against a vintage purple car amidst the desert backdrop.

These striking promotional images follow the announcement that Kendall has been chosen as the face of Messika Jewelry's 2023 campaign, further solidifying her presence in the world of high-end fashion.