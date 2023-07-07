Goanna returns with powerful new single "takayna" in support of Tarkine Rainforest conservation

Australian rock band Goanna has unveiled a captivating music video for their latest single, "takayna."



The song marks their first release in 25 years and carries a significant message. "takayna" was written by lead singer Shane Howard in support of the Bob Brown Foundation's campaign to protect the Tarkine rainforest in North West Tasmania from logging and mining activities.



The release of the song coincides with the 40th anniversary of the High Court Decision that prevented the damming of the Franklin River.

Often referred to as "Australia's Amazon," the Tarkine rainforest spans an expansive half a million hectares of breathtaking landscapes, encompassing mountains, creeks, and rivers that lead to the Southern Ocean. Howard describes the single as a tribute to takayna and the longstanding custodianship of the land by the palawa people.

The music video showcases stunning footage of the Tarkine rainforest, complemented by live performances of the song by Goanna at Melbourne's Hamer Hall. Furthermore, 50% of the proceeds from the single will be donated to the Bob Brown Foundation to aid their ongoing conservation efforts.