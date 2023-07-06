'Pitch Perfect' actress Brittany Snow finalises divorce with Tyler Stanaland

Brittany Snow has officially finalised her divorce with former partner Tyler Stanaland.
In September 2022, Snow and Stanaland decided to split up. The decision "was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives."
On July 5, the duo finalized their divorce as per the confirmation of the documents obtained by the court, reports E!
As per the decision of the court, the division of assets has been done mostly in favour of the Pitch Perfect actress.
She will be getting title and interest in all furniture, furnishings, fixtures, appliances, collectibles, antiques, art, electronics, and other personal property presently in her possession and control.”
Not just that, the 37-year-old actress also received a 2022 Audi 5 and the security deposit of a rental property in California.
On the other hand, all personal effects and a 2021 Toyota 4-Runner will remain with Stanaland.
According to the court’s judgment, the former couple will be responsible for their own attorney fees.
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland got married in 2020. The two filed for divorce this January due to irreconcilable differences among them.
