All platforms of social media may be temporarily be paused as they may be a factor progressing ongoing riots and violence —Files/AFP

President Emmanuel Macron's government's call for powers to "cut off" social media in case of widespread violence like riots over the past week is drawing fire from all sides.

"We have to think about the social networks, about the bans we'll have to put in place. When things get out of control, we might need to be able to regulate or cut them off," the President stated.

Platforms like Snapchat, TikTok, and encrypted messenger Telegram have been singled out by Macron and his ministers for their role in spreading images of the nights of violence following the June 27 police shooting of a 17-year-old teenager, Nahel M.

Prosecutors said the likely cause of death in Marseille was because of a violent shock to the chest by the police from a "flash-ball" projectile which is used by riot police. The reports did not specify who fired or Owen the fire alarm. The impact in turn, led to cardiac arrest and a sudden death.

On the other hand, opposing politicians from left and right attacked the proposal, with hard-left France Unbowed chief Mathilde Panot responding to Macron in a tweet with "Ok Kim Jong-Un," referring to the leader of sealed-off North Korea. Digital Transition Minister Jean-Noel Barrot's office on Wednesday told France Inter that cutting off social networks was "not on the table.