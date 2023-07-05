Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' surpasses 'RRR' viewership on Zee5

Salman Khan’s 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has surpassed the viewership of SS Rajamouli's superhit film, RRR on Zee5.

Khan’s KKBKKJ became the most-watched film in just 24 hours.

On this achievement, one of the spokespersons for Salman Khan Films added: “It is amazing to see fans pour in their love and appreciation for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5 Global.”

“The response on the first day for the superstar’s family entertainer is a testament to his global fandom and we hope that it continues to grow with time.”

Meanwhile, director Farhad Samji also expressed his feelings about the overwhelming response that the film received from the audience, reports Pinkvilla.

He said: “We are overwhelmed by the response Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received from our audiences from around the world.”

“It truly depicts how an honest story holds power to bring together viewers irrespective of language and location. We are delighted with its record-breaking achievement of a blockbuster opening on ZEE5 Global and hope that viewers will continue to shower their love on the film.”

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan became the source of Salman Khan’s comeback in a full-fledged film after Dabangg 3 in 2019. It also featured Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and others in significant roles.