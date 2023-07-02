Mick Jagger, 79, finds new fiancée in Melanie Hamrick, 36

She was spotted the previous week with a sparkling ring on her ring finger

Sources claim that Mick Jagger is now engaged to his girlfriend, 36-year-old ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick. She was spotted the previous week with a sparkling ring on her ring finger.

Although she claimed that it was just a promise ring, the couple’s friends are claiming the two are officially engaged. They added that she admitted to their engagement while on a flight to New York.

A source who spoke to The Mirror claimed: “Melanie was at the American Ballet Theatre and she was telling her friends she was engaged to Mick.”

They added: “She was very clear her ring is an ­engagement ring and she is now his fiancée. Her family also very much understand them to be engaged and are thrilled.”

Although there are no plans for them to tie the knot in the near future. “There are no plans for a wedding, but it means a lot to Melanie to be engaged – that is what she has been saying. All her friends are happy for her.”

When she was asked about the ring, she responded: “I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes. But are we like, h***y teenagers where we're giving each other... In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring.”