'Schitt's Creek' star Dustin Milligan lands new movie role

Schitt's Creek star Dustin Milligan, known for his role as Ted Mullens, has been cast in the upcoming film Operation Taco Gary's.

The movie, written and directed by Michael Kvamme, features a star-studded ensemble including Brenda Song, Tony Cavalero, Jason Biggs, Doug Jones, Arturo Castro, and Simon Rex.

Milligan will portray Luke, the estranged brother of Danny (played by Rex), an off-the-grid conspiracy theorist who takes him on a road trip with a hidden agenda. Character details for the other cast members have not yet been disclosed.

According to Deadline, Kvamme expressed excitement about having Milligan on board, praising his compelling performance and relatability for the audience.

“We’re so lucky to have Dustin joining our film to play Luke. He’s compelling to watch and someone whom the audience will certainly relate with,” said writer-director Kvamme.

“We’ve been able to assemble a remarkable ensemble who we think will yield the best possible version of Operation Taco Gary’s.”

While Schitt's Creek concluded its run in 2020, co-creator Daniel Levy hinted at the possibility of a feature film with the right story, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the high standard set by the show.