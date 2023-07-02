Veteran actress Meg Johnson passes away at 86

Meg Johnson, a seasoned actor, passed away at the age of 86.
The Emmerdale actress was honoured by ITV, who described her as a "powerful" and "kind" person, reports Mirror UK.
In a joint statement with her family ITV said, “It is with great sadness that we announce that actress Meg Johnson passed away peacefully yesterday evening surrounded by her family.”
‘Meg had a wonderful career that ended with her playing Pearl Ladderbanks in Emmerdale in 2003. She was a kind soul, full of warmth,”
‘Meg battled dementia for the last few years personally and professionally. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.”
The heartbroken fans poured in tributes to the actress on Twitter. One wrote, “RIP Meg, you were a wonderful lady and a beautiful pearl.”
Another one said, “Heartbreaking news Thinking of Megs' family and friends at this sad time thank you for legendary Pearl she was a fantastic character xx.”
Third wrote, “So sorry to hear this…Meg was a great actress… sending love and hugs to her family and friends.”
Meg's fellow actress Gemma Oaten expressed her condolences over the sad demise, and paid tribute stating, “Sending love to her family. A beautiful woman inside and out, who was always kind to me.”
Meg rose to fame with her impressive acting while playing Pearl back in 2003.
