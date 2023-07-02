Baltimore mass shooting leaves two dead, 28 injured

This picture shows the scene where the shooting occurred. — Twitter/@BaltimorePolice

A mass shooting incident in US Baltimore city left at least two dead and 28 others injured, police officials said on Sunday.

A woman, 18, and a man, 20, were killed while 28 others were left injured as a result of the mass shooting that occurred at a block party in Baltimore, according to officials.

Twenty people walked into the hospital, while nine people were shifted by ambulance from the scene to hospitals. According to a police statement, three of the injured are in critical condition.

Police said the 20-year-old and the 18-year-old were both declared dead at the hospital.

According to Baltimore Police Acting Commissioner Richard Worley, the police responded to numerous calls after 2:30am and discovered that one woman had died and nine more had been shot.

"There is no information on suspects or a motive at this time, but investigators are working an extensive crime scene," Worley said.

According to CNN, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the incident as a "reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives".

He said the tragic incident highlights the "overproliferation of illegal guns on the streets" and the need for solutions.

Scott and police officials urged anyone with information to come forward and help find those responsible. The mayor also said he is mobilising every resource available to assist the investigation.

Baltimore mayor's message simply said: "We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you."

"Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight," he added.