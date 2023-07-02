Gareth Bale spills beans on Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour

Undated image of Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Gareth Bale during a match. — Twitter/@ElDeportivoLT

Gareth Bale, former Welsh star, has recently spilled the beans on how Portuguese megastar Cristiano Ronaldo behaved in the locker room and on the field during his Real Madrid days.

Bale — who spent five years with Ronaldo at Real Madrid, where they won four Champions League titles together — was asked about the Al-Nassr captain's behaviour in an interview for a YouTube channel.

The Portuguese could be very angry if he failed to score in a game, even if their side won the game, the retired Wales star revealed.

"He was actually okay. He had his moments. For example, if we win 5-0 and he didn't score, he comes in and throws his boots like he's angry. It's like your team winning in the Ryder Cup but you didn't get a point so you are angry," Bale said.

However, he also addressed people's concerns regarding Ronaldo's behaviour, calling him a "nice guy".

"But he was a nice guy, nothing wrong, we didn't really have any problems. A lot of people could be scared of how he is but if you're not then it's fine."

Bale and Ronaldo were both in Real Madrid together, along with Karim Benzema. The three led the team to various victories, playing 658 games, of which they won 427 — including four Champions League titles.