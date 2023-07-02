Selena Gomez thank 'Calm Down' singer Rema for 'changing her life forever'

'Calm Down' becomes the second-highest peak hit of Selena Gomez's career

Selena Gomez dropped a post on July 2 thanking Calm Down singer Rema for changing her life forever.

Taking it to her Instagram, Selena dropped two photos of her and Rema from the song Calm Down.

“This man as changed my life forever, thank you for choosing me to be part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever. @heisrema.”

The song Calm Down marked as the first collaboration of the Same Old Love singer with the Nigerian rapper.



The 23-year-old singer released the chart-buster song in 2022 through his album, Rave & Roses. The song turned out to be a huge hit, not only among fans but also among critics. It transcended boundaries and pulled at the heartstrings of every human being on this planet.

As soon as Calm Down was released, it immediately made its way to Billboard’s Hot 100 list.

The perfect melody became Rema's first ever entry on the chart. However, it turned out to be the second-highest peak hit of Selena Gomez’s career, reports Billboard.