Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to scale Nanga Parbat

Naila Kiani poses with the Pakistani flag. — Twitter/@KarakoramClub

Renowned mountaineer Naila Kiani achieved a new milestone Sunday after she became the first Pakistani woman to scale the ninth-highest mountain on Earth — Nanga Parbat.

Known as the 'Killer Mountain' due to its high fatality rate, the 8,126-metre peak has a daunting ascent — made more treacherous by the risk of unstable glaciers, avalanches and storms.

Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri confirmed Kiani's summit on his Facebook account.

"Today on July 2, 2023, at 10:18am, Naila Kiani scaled the majestic Nanga Parbat, standing tall at an inspirational height of 8,126 metres," Haidri said.



"She did this to become the first Pakistani woman to climb Nanga Parbat. Naila has now ascended seven of the enormous 8,000-metre peaks on the planet, establishing her as one of the most talented climbers of our time.

"The legendary Everest, the difficult K2, the commanding Lhotse, the perilous Annapurna, the elusive G1 and the G2 are just a few of the mountains she has conquered before.

"Numerous mountaineers and adventure fans all over the world are inspired by Naila Kiani's unwavering resolve, unmatched abilities, and unwavering attitude. She serves as a bright example of how people can overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles."

Earlier, Sajid Sadpara, a noted Pakistani mountaineer, successfully climbed Nanga Parbat without the help of supplementary oxygen and sherpas.

It must be noted that Sajid, son of the legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara, aims to climb all 14 eight-thousanders without supplemental oxygen.

He has already summited K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m), and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m) in Pakistan, as well as Manaslu (8,163m) in Nepal without supplemental oxygen.

Sajid also successfully climbed the world's highest peak Mount Everest without the support of supplementary oxygen and assistance from Sherpas in May 2023.