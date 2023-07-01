Reports claim Ellie Goulding hid her relationship troubles for her son

Caspar was seen making his way to another party being held at the Chiltern Firehouse without Ellie

Ellie Goulding reportedly hid her relationship troubles with her husband Caspar Jopling a secret to protect her son. The singer and art dealer Caspar had been leading their lives away from each other for six months.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, her team had been doing their best to keep all the details hidden because both the parents wanted to keep their two-year-old son Arthur safe from it.

After discussing the situation for several weeks, her team finally revealed the news, claiming their marriage could not survive due to “hectic schedules.”

Their separation comes four years after they tied the knot in 2019 at the York Minister with the guest list including major names like Katy Perry, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, James Blunt and Orlando Bloom.

The 33-year-old artist was seen sans her engagement and wedding ring as she and Caspar attended the Serpentine Summer Party. The duo looked quite downtrodden as they posed for a few pictures.

Afterwards, Caspar was seen making his way to another party being held at the Chiltern Firehouse in London without Ellie. He was joined by his friends, including Poju Zabludowicz and Tiffany Zabludowicz.

