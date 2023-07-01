Rihanna, ASAP Rocky 'enjoying' fans guessing about their marital status: Insider

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky haven't tied the knot legally yet but the couple is planning to get married soon before welcoming baby no. 2, alluded an insider.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source close to the couple revealed that they are not married after people began speculating about their marriage after the rapper’s live performance earlier this month.

The Fashion Killa rapper sparked marriage rumours with the Diamonds hitmaker when he referred to her as his “wife” during his performance.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the (expletive) building!” Rocky said during his set at Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions on June 21, while pointing to RiRi in the crowd.

Dishing on the hot speculations, the source noted that they do not think the duo is “legally married” yet while hinting that they may have exchanged vows in a private ceremony.

“[They] are actually enjoying this guessing game that’s going on amongst fans and even their close friends,” the insider shared.

As for their marriage plans, the source said, “They’ve talked about getting married down the line. [They] both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.”