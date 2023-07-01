Elon Musk enforces temporary login requirement for Twitter users. AFP/File

Twitter has introduced a new policy requiring users to sign in to their accounts in order to view tweets and user profiles.

This marks a significant shift from the previous accessibility of tweets, which could be freely accessed without a Twitter account or login. The decision aims to combat the rampant data scraping that has been affecting user experience on the platform, as revealed by Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter. The billionaire entrepreneur referred to this measure as a "temporary emergency measure" to address the data pilferage issue.

"We were getting data pillaged so much that it was degrading service for normal users!" Musk expressed in a tweet, shedding light on the motivation behind Twitter's sudden update. He further highlighted that numerous organisations were aggressively scraping Twitter's data, causing a negative impact on the overall user experience.

Following this change, users attempting to access content on the platform will be prompted to either create a new Twitter account or log into an existing one to gain access to their favorite tweets. Previously, non-logged-in users could freely browse tweets without any such requirement.

The implementation of this policy caught many users by surprise, as Twitter made no formal announcement prior to its introduction. Upon clicking on a post or profile without being logged in, users are now redirected to a message that urges them to "Sign in to Twitter" using their Google credentials or Apple ID.

Musk's dissatisfaction with the use of Twitter data by artificial intelligence firms, such as OpenAI, has been previously expressed. In a letter addressed to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Musk's lawyer accused the tech giant of violating an agreement regarding the use of Twitter's content, signaling his intent to take legal action against those who have allegedly stolen data from the platform.

While the duration of this mandatory login requirement remains uncertain, Musk referred to it as a temporary measure. The move is part of Twitter's ongoing efforts to regain advertisers who left the platform during Musk's tenure and to boost subscription revenue through the inclusion of verification checkmarks in the Twitter Blue program.

In recent times, Twitter has also started charging users for accessing its application programming interface (API), which is commonly utilised by third-party apps and researchers. These strategic changes reflect Twitter's broader initiatives to diversify its revenue streams and revitalise the company's business beyond digital advertising.