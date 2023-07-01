Royal expert reflects on Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage

A royal expert has reflected on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage, saying it is ‘very nearly finished.’



Speaking to Sky News Australia, the award-winning journalist and royal biographer said, “I think that the marriage is very nearly finished.”

She sat down with host Paul Murray and discussed the latest on Harry and Meghan, including the strength of the couple’s relationship.

Levin said, “She (Meghan) will, sort of, walk away.

“She’s not there when she’s needed.”

Earlier, Angela Levin had also claimed Meghan is 'absolutely separating' from Harry and has been trying to steal Harry's limelight since the beginning of their relationship.

The royal author had told GB News the royal couple's relationship is crumbling, adding “Harry is doing something so negative, that's upsetting and very lowering.”

“Meghan is going the other way and going around in gold, wanting a big part in a new film and having a new agent. She is absolutely separating from him.”