Iconic 'Little Miss Sunshine' actor Alan Arkin passes away at 89

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin died at the age of 89, The seasoned actor was well-known for acting in the films Catch-22 and Little Miss Sunshine.

His sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony confirmed the tragic news of his passing, according to Pagesix.

In an interview with People magazine, they said, “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. He was a loving husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather.”

‘He was adored and will be deeply missed,’ they said in a statement.

The news of the death of the legendary actor was shared by Jason Alexander of The Kominsky Method via a tweet.

He wrote that “A wonderful, original voice for comedy, a kind, and generous soul has passed away #ripAlanArkin.”

Alexander said that he had learned a lot from watching the late comedian. “May he rest well”

The Heart is a Lonely Hunter was hospitalized in November 2015 due to a minor attack but was released the next day.

Arkin made his debut in 1961 from From the Second City.

He won an Oscar for his performance in Little Miss Sunshine in 2006 and was awarded Golden Globe four decades ago for his role in The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming.

He has left behind his wife Suzanne Newland and three sons.