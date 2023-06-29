Fall Out Boy's reimagined 'we didn't start the fire' covers QAnon, Elon Musk

Fall Out Boy took to Instagram to announce the release of their revamped version of Billy Joel's iconic song, "We Didn't Start the Fire."



The rock band has incorporated references to numerous significant cultural moments that have occurred since 1989. The band members expressed their admiration for the song, stating that it had always resonated with them and that they wanted to pay homage to it by giving it a modern twist.



"I thought about this song a lot when I was younger," Fall Out Boy wrote.

"All these important people and events- some that disappeared into the sands of time- others that changed the world forever. So much has happened in the span of the last 34 years- we felt like a little system update might be fun. Hope you like our take on it…"

The revised version includes mentions of QAnon, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Taylor Swift's feud, notable celebrity deaths, the Black Lives Matter movement, and popular Netflix series, among other milestones.

Fall Out Boy's rendition of the chorus concludes with a more positive line about fighting for the future. The band recently embarked on their So Much For (Tour) Dust in North America to promote their latest album, So Much (for) Stardust.

Fall Out Boy will also be featured on Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recorded album, Speak Now (Taylor's Version), on the track titled "Electric Touch (from the Vault)."