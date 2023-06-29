Jaden Smith credits mother Jada Pinkett Smith for introducing psychedelics to family

During a recent Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Jaden Smith revealed that his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, was the first in their family to explore the world of psychedelic drug usage.



Jaden credited his mom for paving the way and stated that over time, the rest of the family, including his father Will Smith and sister Willow Smith, followed suit in their own ways.



"I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family." Jaden said.

"It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways."

According to Jaden, these psychedelic experiences have played a role in strengthening his bond with his siblings, particularly Willow and his half-brother Trey Smith.



Jada had previously discussed her use of psychedelics, particularly plant medicine, as a means to improve her mental health and overcome depression. She shared her journey on an episode of her show Red Table Talk, emphasizing the transformative effects of these substances.