Madonna 'serious' hospitalization halted Celebration Tour

Madonna was rushed to the hospital after her health deteriorated on June 24

Madonna found herself in an ICU and was intubated after being found unresponsive on June 24 after developing a “serious bacterial infection."



The 64-year-old's manager, Guy Oseary, took to social media to update fans about the star’s condition.

“Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care,” Oseary added about the singer as she was infected with the infection on June 24 and was in the several ICU for several days.



“A full recovery is expected,” the manager assured the fans.

Meanwhile, a well-placed source confirmed to Billboard that the Hung Up singer has shifted out from the ICU as she is set on a recovering mode.

The sudden hospitalization, however, has put the crooner's hotly anticipated tour on hold for now.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” Oseary confirmed.

“We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

The Celebration Tour was scheduled in Vancouver, B.C., on July 15 at the Rogers Arena.

Madonna's shining 40-year-career has shot her net worth to a reported $1.376 billion while she sold 11.7 million tickets across 575 shows, as per Billboard Boxscore.