Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mom Connie breaks silence on his death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother Connie has opened up about his suicide for the first time since he passed six months ago

Even in the moments of calm, Connie Boss Alexander still catches herself reaching for her phone to send a text message to her late son, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. Stephen was a cherished dancer, father of three, and DJ and executive producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Speaking to PEOPLE, she said, “Sometimes it feels like it was just yesterday, and then other times it feels like it’s been so long since I’ve seen him.”

It has been half a year since Stephen's passing at the age of 40, and his mother Connie, who currently resides in Phoenix and works as a city supervisor while raising her other two sons, continues to struggle with the suicide of her beloved son.

However, she finds comfort in her memories of him and her belief that they will be reunited again someday.

“When I think about him, I try not to dwell on how he left this earth,” she shared. “This is not totally the end. That is where my peace comes from.”

During his childhood in Montgomery, Ala., Stephen "was always smiling, always willing to try new things," Connie recalled. "If I had on music, he was dancing. He was the only male on his dance team in high school."

"As an adult, I think he really was able to see and appreciate some of the challenges I had as a young parent," she said. "And we talked about those things... If we weren’t talking every day, we were texting. He was my heart."