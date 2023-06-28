Olivia Rodrigo announces 'Guts' as the title of her new album

Olivia Rodrigo, the renowned singer-songwriter, has unveiled the official release date for her highly-anticipated second album, Guts. Fans can expect the album to drop on September 8 under the Geffen Records label.

In a statement, Rodrigo shared her perspective on the upcoming album, highlighting its central theme of navigating the challenges of personal growth. She expressed, "For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life. I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

To create Guts, Rodrigo joined forces once again with producer Daniel Nigro, known for his collaboration on her highly successful debut album, Sour. The album's first single, titled "Vampire," will be available for fans to enjoy this Friday, setting the stage for what promises to be a captivating musical journey.