Aima Baig shines at Times Square billboard as EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador

Pakistan's Aima Baig shines at the Times Square, NYC, US. — Spotify

A soulful and charming voice that has become a household name in the country, Aima Baig, featured as EQUAL Pakistan’s Ambassador for June.

Like other EQUAL Ambassadors before her, Aima is also shining bright on Spotify’s digital billboard in Times Square, NYC.

Her track “Aey Zindagi” has been highlighted on Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan playlist as part of the celebrations.

She made her debut in 2016, and since then, she has been on a roll, becoming one of the most celebrated playback singers in the country and receiving numerous accolades, including the coveted Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz, global recognition, and a massive fandom.

Her magical voice, soul-stirring compositions, and efficacy for striking the right chords at the right time have catapulted her career to new heights. She has also collaborated with leading musicians like Asim Azhar, Ali Zafar, Ali Sethi, and Sahir Ali Bagga’.

Aima’s tracks have also been featured in numerous movies, including Lahore Se Aagay, Na Maloom Afraad 2, Teefa in Trouble, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.